3 killed in major fire in West Bengal’s Maheshtala

March 21, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Kolkata

The fire broke out on Monday evening in Putkhali Mondalpara in Mahestala, adjacent to Kolkata

PTI

A fire broke out at a fireworks unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three persons were killed as a major fire broke out at a fireworks unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, officials said on March 21.

The fire broke out on Monday evening in Putkhali Mondalpara in Mahestala, adjacent to Kolkata, they said.

The owner of the fireworks unit Bharat Hati was arrested, Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose told PTI.

The three deceased were identified as Bharat's wife Lipika Hati (52), his son Shantanu (22) and their neighbour Alo Das (17), officials said.

They were rescued in critically injured condition, and declared dead when taken to the Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala, they said.

"It is too early to say if the fireworks unit was functioning with a valid license. Forensic experts will visit the spot and collect samples for testing. Whoever is responsible for the tragedy won't be spared," the minister said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that an investigation is underway.

