3 killed in Bihar as mortar shell falls outside Indian Army firing range

March 08, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Gaya

The incident took place in the Gularved village, where six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and burst, officials said

PTI

An Indian Army mortar shell killed people in Bihar in a training misfire. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three villagers were killed in the Gaya district of Bihar when an Army mortar shell fell and exploded well outside the firing range in the early hours of March 8, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Ashish Bharti said the incident took place in Gularved village, falling under Barachatti police station area, where six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and burst.

All of them were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the town where three of the injured villagers, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment.

The remaining three, including two women, are in a critical condition, the SSP said, adding that a police team has been sent to the site of incident for investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

