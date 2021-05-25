People in some rural areas resisting vaccination, say U.P. officials

A range of misconceptions circulating about their side-effects, say officials

Getting people to take COVID-19 vaccine shots in some parts of rural Uttar Pradesh is proving to be a tough ask for officials allegedly due to a range of misconceptions circulating about their side-effects.

In Barabanki district, adjoining Lucknow, when a team of Health Department officials had gone to a village for vaccination and awareness drive, a group of men and boys who had gathered on the banks of the Ghagra river fled after wading through the shallow waters or jumping into the stream upon seeing the officials. Though it is not confirmed if they were even eligible for the dose, a senior district official says they fled in fear that they could forcefully administered a dose. The officials then held an awareness camp in the village Sisaunda but only 14-15 persons got inoculated on the day, said SDM Ramnagar Rajeev Shukla. This was the story in several other villages, he said.

“There is a lot of resistance among the villagers,” Mr. Shukla told The Hindu. Mr. Shukla said there is a standing misconception among a section that the vaccine will lead to illness and fever. To motivate people to get vaccinated and break their myths, the administration has deployed teams to spread awareness.

In Baudhiya Kalan village in Lakhimpur Kheri, headman Syed Maksud Ali Guddu says there is a misconception among people that “if they get the vaccine, they will contract fever and die, or become sterile.” Mr. Guddu says the awareness campaign of the government has been insufficient. To encourage people in his village to get the vaccine, Mr. Guddu says he is going door-to-door and showing them photographs of his own vaccination. He is also resorting to making false promises of providing them pucca homes and toilets and money for their daughters, to lure people to the vaccination centres.

“It is a struggle,” he said. “People come up and flatly say, we won’t get the vaccine, do what you want.”

The gram sabha has 12,000 residents but so far only 100 have got vaccinated while another 500 are registered for their dose, said Mr. Guddu. While he blames lack of awareness for the low percentage, he also says there is a lack of availability of vaccines.

Lalji Pasi, superintendent of the Nighasan community health centre, under which Baudhiya Kalan falls, says they are having to deal with a number of misconceptions and rumours. Some locals believe that since vaccines were administered, fever, COVID-like symptoms and death recorded a spike in the villages, said Mr. Pasi.

In village Ganga Behar, when officials reached to vaccinate people, some persons aggressively objected to it, following which police had to be called. One of the persons reprimanded by the police was let off after he promised he would get the dose, said Mr. Pasi. When Mr. Pasi’s team reached the village a few days later, the man was nowhere to be found, the official said.

“Some people say, ‘doctor sahab jab marna hai toh apni maut mar jayenge, hum vaccine lagwake nahi marenge [doctor sahib, when we are eventually meant to die, I rather not risk death with the vaccine],” said Mr. Pasi.

DM Barabanki Adarsh Singh said over the last four days the vaccination percentage in the district had gone up and that his teams were going village-to-village to motivate people. On May 18, the district had a vaccination percentage of 23.4 while it rose to 67.4% on May 22. The overall average for Barabanki in May was 34.6%.

Chandauli DM Sanjeev Singh said some members of the Musahar community had offered resistance to the vaccination. “We are trying to get rid of their misconceptions,” he said.