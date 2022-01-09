Other States

People have faith in PM Modi; BJP will win Assembly polls: M.P. unit chief

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president V.D. Sharma on Saturday, January 8, 2022, said his party will win Assembly polls in five States, the dates of which were announced earlier in the day.

He said people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welfare works have been done for all segments of society, due to which the BJP will sweep these polls, including in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi has worked for the downtrodden, due to which the BJP will register a historic victory there.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, with votes being counted on March 10.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 5:46:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/people-have-faith-in-pm-modi-bjp-will-win-assembly-polls-mp-unit-chief/article38197101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY