People have faith in PM Modi; BJP will win Assembly polls: M.P. unit chief

Welfare works have been done for all segments of society, says V.D. Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president V.D. Sharma on Saturday, January 8, 2022, said his party will win Assembly polls in five States, the dates of which were announced earlier in the day.

He said people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welfare works have been done for all segments of society, due to which the BJP will sweep these polls, including in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi has worked for the downtrodden, due to which the BJP will register a historic victory there.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, with votes being counted on March 10.