People giving a befitting reply to BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that people are giving a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party by handing it a defeat one after another.

“After Maharashtra, in Jharkhand. People are giving a befitting reply... handing one defeat after another,” she said at the start of a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Leading the march for the fourth time since the passage of the Act, Ms. Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were making contradictory statements on the National Register of Citizens.

“Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament there would be NRC across the country... the Prime Minister is saying that there is neither any discussion nor any proposal on NRC,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee, who led a march from the Swami Vivekananda statue at Bidhan Sarani to Gandhi Bhavan, said all that has been said is in public domain. She advised the BJP to shun “arrogance” and work for the people.

Later in the day, she took to social media extending support to the protesting students against CAA and NRC. “Sad and deeply concerned to know about what is happening with the students of IIT Kanpur who expressed solidarity with JMI and AMU students over CAA and NRC... a committee has been constituted against the students who participated in the ,” she said.