People getting substandard wheat: AAP

The principal Opposition in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, has alleged that the wheat being distributed by the State government to the beneficiaries under the ‘Atta-Dal’ scheme is not fit for human consumption.

AAP senior leader and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, in a memorandum submitted to the Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, has demanded an immediate investigation into the matter.

Mr. Sandhwan claimed he himself witnessed that the wheat being distributed in Faridkot’s Kuharwala village, which falls under his constituency, was of poor quality and “unfit for human consumption”.

‘Difficult to get cards’

The MLA also said that people across Faridkot have been facing difficulties in acquiring the new ‘smart ration cards’, which the State government is distributing in preparation for the rollout of the ‘Food for All’ scheme in November.