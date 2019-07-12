People getting substandard wheat: AAP

The principal Opposition in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, has alleged that the wheat being distributed by the State government to the beneficiaries under the ‘Atta-Dal’ scheme is not fit for human consumption.
AAP senior leader and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, in a memorandum submitted to the Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, has demanded an immediate investigation into the matter.
Mr. Sandhwan claimed he himself witnessed that the wheat being distributed in Faridkot’s Kuharwala village, which falls under his constituency, was of poor quality and “unfit for human consumption”.
‘Difficult to get cards’
The MLA also said that people across Faridkot have been facing difficulties in acquiring the new ‘smart ration cards’, which the State government is distributing in preparation for the rollout of the ‘Food for All’ scheme in November.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor