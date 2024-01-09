ADVERTISEMENT

People evacuated in Dehradun's Jhanjra area after chlorine gas leak

January 09, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

ANI

Residents of Jhanjra area in Dehradun were evacuated on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. after an incident of chlorine gas leak caused people to complain of breathlessness.

The residents were sent to safe places, a senior police official said adding there was no report of any casualties.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

"On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal," Mr. Singh said.

More details awaited.

