Spurious liquor claims 10 lives in U.P.

Ten people died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Ajay Sahani, Superintendent of Police, said.

A dozen officials of the Excise and the Police Departments have been suspended for the incident, officials said.

The tragedy was reported from the Raniganj area under the Ramnagar police station of the district.

Excise Minister J.P. Singh said six deaths had been confirmed so far. In the Home Department briefing held in the evening, IG Law and Order Praveen Kumar put the figure at 10 and said four others were critical.

Among the victims were four members of one family. Several others had been admitted to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

The district Excise officer and the superintendent along with the local Inspector, an SI and two police constables have been suspended, while the suspension of the circle officer was under process, said Mr. Kumar.

The victims purchased the liquor from a local registered shop run by one Danvir Singh. A case has been lodged against him and two associates. While a salesman has been arrested, Singh is absconding.

Minister J.P. Singh said it was a “lapse” on the part of the local officials that spurious liquor was sold at a licensed shop. “Somewhere it is a lapse of our officials and staff because there is a standing order that stock in every shop must be checked,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Principal Secretary, Excise Department, to probe the incident and take strict action against the culprits. The CM has directed a three-member committee led by the Excise commissioner to submit a report within 48 hours.

The team would probe the source of the liquor, the accountability of the local Excise, police officials and any “conspiracy” angle, said Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey.

Rajeev Krishna, ADG Lucknow, said they were investigating at what stage the liquor was adulterated, whether at the factory or at the store. The shop did not have the licence to sell open liquor or serve it like a bar but could only sell closed bottles, he said.

Mr. Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the dead.