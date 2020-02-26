Other States

People chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ will stay in India: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

 

Those who chant ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ will stay in India, according to BJP Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur.

At a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday, he said that those who said ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ would stay, and those who did not do that; those who opposed India; those who did not respect the constitutional system and disrespected it again and again; and those who, for purely political reasons, were working with a mindset to prove that things were not alright in the country should be dealt with firmly.

Mr. Thakur was reacting to a question whether the Delhi violence was a result of politics in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit.

