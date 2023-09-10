People are fed-up with the BJP-JJP regime in Haryana: Hooda 

September 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Former Haryana Chief Minister and currently Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, the Congress party’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government, accusing the coalition of keeping busy with enjoying power instead of working for the people’s welfare.

Mr. Hooda, who was in Karnal to attend the Congress’ ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’ event, said the people of Haryana were fed up with the BJP-JJP regime and had made up their mind to vote the Congress back to power in the next Assembly elections. The Congress’ State president Chaudhary Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda were present with him.

“The Congress has been continuously communicating with the public through programmes like the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Saamsh’, ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ and ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’. Through these programmes, we have been getting feedback from the people about their problems. We will make policies based on this dialogue, and hence Congress will be able to provide a better government to Haryana in the future,” Mr. Bhupinder Hooda said.

“During the Congress’ tenure, Haryana was the number one State in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, and employment. But the present BJP-JJP government has made the State number one in terms of unemployment, crime, and drug abuse. When the Congress government is formed in the State, Haryana will again be made number one in terms of development,” the former CM added.

Mr. Hooda said that in the past nine years of the BJP’s rule in Haryana, people had suffered as a consequence of ill-conceived policies, be it rising inflation, unemployment or debt. “The incumbent government has failed on all the fronts and the State’s development has come to a halt,” he said

Mr. Udaibhan said the Congress government would be formed in the State with a full majority, and the party would win all 10 seats from the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.