Pending bypoll about future of M.P., says Nath

Ex-CM exhorts voters to support truth

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the pending by-election to 27 Assembly seats was about the State’s future which was tarnished by politics involving deals.

Speaking with reporters here, he exhorted voters not to support him or the Congress but the truth. “This government was formed through bidding. Will they tell voters they were involved in deals and that’s why they resigned? Of course not, but they will instead say loans were not waived. We had waived loans of 26.5 lakh farmers,” Mr. Nath said.

Taking a veiled dig at Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress along with 22 MLAs precipitating the fall of Mr. Nath’s government in March, he said, “And those who themselves held programmes relating to waiving loans now say they left the Congress because loans were not waived.”

Further, Mr. Nath said he had devoted his past four months to strengthening the party organisation. “We know our contest is with the organisation of the BJP, not with their achievements. They don’t have any,” he claimed. The pending by-election, he said, wasn’t a regular one. “This election is about the future of M.P.and my message to every voter is to see the picture of the State before them, that of 15 years and ours of 15 months, when we portrayed our policy and intention,” he added.