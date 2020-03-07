Pehlu Khan lynching case: Juvenile Justice Board convicts two minors

Jaipur:

07 March 2020 10:39 IST

Board to pronounce sentence soon

The Juvenile Justice Board in Alwar has held two minors guilty of participating in the murder of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan at Behror on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway in 2017. After the conviction of the teenagers, the Board will pronounce the sentence against them under the Juvenile Justice Act on Saturday.

Khan, 55, a dairy farmer from Haryana, was waylaid by a mob of cow vigilantes on the highway on April 1, 2017, and killed on suspicion that he was smuggling cows. The Alwar sessions court acquitted six accused on August 14, 2019, giving them the benefit of the doubt on the basis of the police probe.

The State government filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against the sessions court’s verdict after a Special Investigation Team pointed out loopholes in the probe earlier conducted by four investigating officers. Another juvenile, who is older than 16, is facing trial as an accused in a court in Behror, where his case was transferred because of the offence covered in the category of heinous crimes.

The Juvenile Justice Board, headed by Principal Magistrate Sarita Dhakad, is likely to announce the grounds of conviction of the two minors in its order of sentence on Saturday.