Pegasus spyware: Cong. holds protest in Haryana

‘Episode tarnished image of India’

Haryana Congress workers and leaders on Thursday staged a protest march here, against alleged illegal use of Pegasus spyware against politicians, journalists and others.

The protest was led by party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja, who said that the BJP-led Central government should come clean on the spying charges.

The Congress members marched from the party office towards the Haryana Raj Bhavan where they were stopped by the police.

Mr. Bansal said that the snooping case has not only tarnished the image of India but has also violated the right to privacy, which is not a good sign for democracy. “The democracy, which the Congress party strengthened over the years is now facing many challenges, it is being weakened by the Bharatiya Janta Party,” he said.

Ms. Selja said that the Congress party wants a fair investigation by the Supreme Court or by Joint Parliamentary Committee in the matter.