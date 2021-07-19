Pegasus issue | Dirty and worthless, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

All this new technology has its misuse, says Bihar Chief Minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called Pegasus snooping report as “dirty and worthless which hinders works of people”.

“All this is dirty and worthless. It is not good to disturb anyone like this. All this new technology has its misuse. People are troubled and their work gets hindered,” Mr. Kumar told journalists on the sidelines of weekly janata durbar (people’s meeting programme).

Mr Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United) is a partner of the BJP at the Center and in the State.

To a question on the farmers’ protest, Mr. Kumar said their agitation was confined to a few regions. “As you all know the Bihar government has been taking a lot of initiatives for farmers and therefore in our State there is no agitation. The farmers are all happy here,” said Mr. Kumar. Bihar had abolished the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in 2016.

Asked for his reaction over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s recent comment that the BJP should withdraw its support to the JD(U) in Bihar following Mr. Kumar’s comment that “legislation was not required for population control but it can be controlled through education of women”, Mr Kumar said, “I don’t take notice of his comments. Does he understand anything?”