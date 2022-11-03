Peaceful polling in Mokama, Gopalganj by-elections in Bihar

Voters stand in a queue outside a polling station during the Bihar Assembly by- election in Gopalganj, on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Polling in the Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies in Bihar passed off peacefully on Thursday with 53.45% and 51.48% voter turnout, respectively.

The voter turnout in both constituencies was lower than the turnout in the 2020 Assembly elections, which had seen 54.1% voter turnout in Mokama, and 55.3% in Gopalganj.

Both the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led (RJD) mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), and opposition BJP leaders, made claims of winning the seats. Political analysts, however, held the view that the two sides would at best retain their respective seats in Mokama and Gopalganj.

The bypoll in Mokama was necessitated after sitting RJD MLA and bahubali (strongman) Anant Singh alias “Chhote Sarkar” (mini government) was convicted in an arms seizure case and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Mr. Singh has been representing the seat since 2005 but this time, following his conviction, he fielded his wife Neelam Devi to contest the poll against BJP candidate, Sonam Devi, the wife of another bahubali of the area, Nalini Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh. In the upper caste Bhumihar-dominated constituency, both candidates come from the community and are locked in a tough fight.

In Gopalganj, the bypoll had to be held after sitting BJP legislator Subhash Singh died following a prolonged illness. The party fielded Mr. Singh’s wife, Kusum Devi, from the seat against the RJD’s Mohan Prasad Gupta, a prominent local businessman. Recently, senior State BJP leader and party Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Mr. Gupta was linked to a “liquor mafia” and had liquor factories in Goa.

The presence of Indira Yadav, wife of Anirudh Prasad Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav, brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, made the Gopalganj bypoll a triangular contest. Sadhu Yadav has been an MP and MLA from Gopalganj, and secured over 41,000 votes in previous Assembly election from the seat.

This is the first bypoll to be held after the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) severed ties with the BJP in August this year to form a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government along with the RJD, Congress and other smaller parties. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, though, did not campaign for the bypolls citing ill-health, but released a video message appealing to voters to vote for the RJD’s candidates. Mr. Kumar also told mediapersons that RJD candidates were winning from both the seats as he had been receiving “feedback” from local people.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, and RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav campaigned in Mokama and Gopalganj. TLok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan campaigned for BJP candidates in both constituencies.

A total of nine candidates are in the fray in Gopalganj, which has 3.31 lakh voters, and six candidates contested in Mokama, which has 2.70 lakh voters. Counting of votes will be carried out on November 6.