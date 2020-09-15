PDP seeks permission to hold youth meet

Srinagar

It will help youngsters beat anxiety due to lack of interaction among peers, it says

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for permission to organise a party meeting on September 16, weeks after the administration denied it. “The prevalent political situation and lockdown that has risen on account of COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone, especially the younger people, whose school and colleges have now been closed for a considerable period of time and even the social interaction is limited. It’s imperative upon us to step up and take a lead in strengthening involvement of young people at this time of crisis,” wrote PDP youth leaders Ajaz Ahmad Mir and Waheed Ur Rehman Para in a letter.

The meeting is proposed at the party office in Srinagar on September 16. “By allowing the meeting you will also be playing an effective role in helping the younger people, who are coping with anxiety due to lack of interaction amongst their peers amid the lockdown and political uncertainty,” the letter reads.

Earlier on September 3, senior leaders of the PDP were disallowed from leaving their residences in Kashmir to attend the party’s first meeting since August 5 last year.