PDP says it will fight to restore J&K’s special status

With its president behind bars, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday passed a resolution in Jammu, the first since the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke J&K’s special status, and “pledged to fight for the restoration of special constitutional and legal status of the erstwhile State.”

“J&K should be made a bridge of peace and friendship instead of a battleground between neighbouring countries. There is no alternative to the roadmap and the vision of [PDP patron] late Mufti Muhammad Sayed, who advocated dialogue and reconciliation between communities, within regions, between the State and the rest of the country, and even across the Line of Control,” said former MLC Surinder Choudhary, who chaired the meeting in Jammu.

Former MLC Firdous Tak said all the legislations in the last one year clearly indicated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was on a mission to grab land, instead of working for the welfare of the masses in J&K. “Our party is committed to the Gupkar Declaration, where regional parties in J&K have unanimously resolved to fight abrogation of the constitutional provisions that guarantee its special status,” Mr. Tak said.

The PDP resolution described August 5, 2019 order as “the darkest chapter in the history of J&K.”

“The manner in which the Parliament of India was misused to betray the people of this erstwhile State by abrogating Article 370 and 35A and downgrading the State into Union Territory shall always be a blot on the highest democratic institution,” the resolution said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been behind bars since August 5 last year. The resolution assumes significance as the revocation of J&K’s special status is set to complete one year on August 5.