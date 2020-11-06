PDP leaders stage protest, refuse to sign bonds

Peerzada Ashiq

06 November 2020 01:32 IST

Nineteen leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who organised a protest against new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, were asked to sign affidavits in Srinagar by the authorities and asked not to repeat protests.

“We were asked to sign bonds. However, we have refused to sign these bonds and were asked to appear again in the court later this month,” PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman told The Hindu.

Scores of PDP leaders, including former legislator Khursheed Alam, held a protest against the new land laws in Srinagar on October 29. However, the authorities disallowed the protest march and arrested the leaders.

The bond, which was handed over to them, sought a pledge that these leaders “will not indulge in any unlawful and anti-national activities.” In case they are found indulging in unlawful and anti-national activities, they will “face action as per law.”

“Is this the deepening of democratic affairs in J&K? The peaceful assembly or protest has become illegal and anti-national now,” a PDP spokesman said.

The police have lodged a case under Section 107 and 151 of the CrPC against these leaders.