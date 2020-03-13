Other States

PDP leader quits politics over special status, bifurcation

Abdul Wani was released on Feb. 6 after six months in jail

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani, who contested the Lok Sabha election last year, on Thursday announced that he is quitting politics as a mark of protest against the Centre’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divide it into two Union Territories.

“The Centre’s decision was unconstitutional and undemocratic. I had not joined politics to occupy a seat of power or earn money. I contested the Lok Sabha elections so that I can, in a very democratic way, express the aspirations of the people of J&K in Parliament and further strengthen J&K’s special status and seek a final solution of the Kashmir issue, which is also a humanitarian issue,” said Mr. Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar. He has spent six months in jail in his one-year-long political career.

Mr. Wani’s statement, coming after he was released on February 6, is possibly the first instance of a political leader taking a public position post-detention on the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision on J&K’s special status. Sources said all leaders who signed release bonds have been barred from issuing any statement on Article 370 and 35A for a period of one year.

A former government employees’ union president who resigned from his job to contest the parliamentary poll from Baramulla in north Kashmir last year, Mr. Wani said he expected that a strong government at the Centre would allow the beginning of a process of engagement with all parties holding different views on Kashmir.

‘Democracy murdered’

“Instead, the Centre decided to hurt the sentiments of the people of J&K and strangulated democracy. I will always raise my voice against the decision at every platform,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 1:39:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pdp-leader-quits-politics-over-special-status-bifurcation/article31054285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY