PDP leader gets bail, party says ‘held’ by police

Srinagar

10 January 2021 00:40 IST

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday granted bail to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in a case related to his alleged connections with an arrested militant.

However, the PDP claimed that Mr. Parra was detained by the J&K Police’s special wing, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), immediately after his release. The NIA court, Jammu, granted bail to Mr. Parra, considered a very close confidante of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in the case, an official said. He remained in NIA custody for over a month.

Ms. Mufti in a tweet claimed Mr. Parra was arrested again.

