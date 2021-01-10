Other States

PDP leader gets bail, party says ‘held’ by police

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday granted bail to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in a case related to his alleged connections with an arrested militant.

However, the PDP claimed that Mr. Parra was detained by the J&K Police’s special wing, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), immediately after his release. The NIA court, Jammu, granted bail to Mr. Parra, considered a very close confidante of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in the case, an official said. He remained in NIA custody for over a month.

Ms. Mufti in a tweet claimed Mr. Parra was arrested again.


