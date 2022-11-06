PDP leader Abdul Haq Khan resigns from party

“He has taken a break from active politics.”

PTI Srinagar
November 06, 2022 18:53 IST

Senior PDP leader Abdul Haq Khan on Sunday resigned from the party and is taking a break from active politics for personal reasons, a close aide of the leader said.

Mr. Khan, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, was elected MLA from the Lolab constituency in 2008 and 2014 on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

"He (Khan) has resigned from the PDP but he is not joining any other party. He has taken a break from active politics for personal reasons," the aide, who is also a relative of the former minister, said.

The 69-year-old had joined the People's Conference in 1983. He later joined the PDP in 2003.

Mr. Khan was one of the few leaders who did not switch sides after the fall of the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government in 2018.

Srinagar
