PDP, CPI(M) unhappy over Modi’s J&K speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: AP

April 25, 2022 21:34 IST

‘What future for youth Prime Minister was talking about?’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the CPI(M) on Monday expressed displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Jammu on April 24, his first visit since J&K was stripped of its special status in August 2019.

“I had no expectations from PM Modi’s visit. I fail to understand what future for the youth the Prime Minister was talking about. The youths are facing charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which their grandparents and parents didn’t see,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said.

She said the method of dialogue adopted by former Prime Minister Vajpayee is no longer visible. “Mr. Vajpayee’s initiatives to stop bloodshed and to reach out to neighbouring country and the people of J&K is nowhere to be seen now,” she said.

She said local youth were being pushed to the wall as jobs and other resources were being given to outsiders.

“Electricity generated in J&K is supplied outside to illuminate thousands of factories, industries and houses. On the contrary, J&K is pushed into the worst kind of darkness. During ‘sehri’ [pre–dawn time during Ramadan] and ‘Iftar’, people are put to the worst power cuts,” she said.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said he was unhappy to see that the PM did not utter a word about the promise to restore statehood to J&K.

“I was expecting the PM to talk about jobs, education and security of youth. Youth no longer feel secure in Kashmir. In fact, many were rounded up in police stations on the eve of the PM’s visit. He avoided making any statement on communal flare ups engulfing city after another. He did not talk about the attack on the federal structure,” he said.

He said the PM’s visit has proven that the Centre does not bother about the people’s aspirations and hardships under the bureaucratic regime.