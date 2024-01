January 11, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Srinagar

Former J&K Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on January 11 had a narrow escape when her car met with an accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

A party spokesman said the car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag on January 11.

“Thanks to the grace of god, she and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries,” the party spokesman said.

The front bumper of the car was badly damaged in the accident.

