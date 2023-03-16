ADVERTISEMENT

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits temple in Poonch, BJP says "gimmick"

March 16, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Poonch (J&K)

"If they are really doing this with their whole heart then it's good. May god give them the wisdom to work for the country and Jammu and Kashmir. I hope they do not support Pakistan," former J&K CM Kavinder Gupta said.

ANI

The BJP termed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s visit to a temple in Poonch as a “political gimmick.” | Photo Credit: ANI

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday visited a temple in the Poonch district and offered prayers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed Ms. Mufti's temple visit a "political gimmick." BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, "I have also just come from the temple but the news is about her (Mehbooba Mufti) because she is doing something different." It is very obvious when elections are coming they start doing these kinds of "drama and gimmickry," he said today.

"If they are really doing this with their whole heart then it's good. May god give them the wisdom to work for the country and Jammu and Kashmir. I hope they do not support Pakistan" Mr. Gupta said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about PDP chief Ms. Mufti's visit, Udesh Pal Sharma, son of a late PDP leader said, "We are very happy that she visited the temple. She is former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. She visited the temple, offered prayers and offered water (jal) to lord Shiva. She has set a very big example by visiting the temple."

"The former CM has given a message to the whole of Jammu and Kashmir that no one can destroy and harm the peace of J&K," he told ANI.

Talking about the temple, he said, "In November 2017, the construction of the temple was started by my father former PDP leader late Yashpal Sharma. Each and every person of Poonch have contributed to the making of the temple."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US