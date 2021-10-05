Other States

PCI asks for report on journalist’s death in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a Union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. File. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent New Delhi: 05 October 2021 18:59 IST
Updated: 05 October 2021 19:01 IST

Raman Kashyap worked for Sadhna Prime News

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of journalist Raman Kashyap in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Press Council of India has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to submit a report.

Kashyap’s family has said that he was shot down by the staff of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni because he had managed to record the mowing down of protesters by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s cavalcade.

Advertising
Advertising

Kashyap worked for Sadhna Prime News. He died during treatment at a local hospital.

Comments
More In Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Read more...