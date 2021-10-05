Other States

PCI asks for report on journalist’s death in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a Union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of journalist Raman Kashyap in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Press Council of India has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to submit a report.

Kashyap’s family has said that he was shot down by the staff of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni because he had managed to record the mowing down of protesters by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s cavalcade.

Kashyap worked for Sadhna Prime News. He died during treatment at a local hospital.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 7:10:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pci-asks-for-report-on-journalists-death-in-lakhimpur-kheri-violence/article36842136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY