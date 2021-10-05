PCI asks for report on journalist’s death in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Raman Kashyap worked for Sadhna Prime News

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of journalist Raman Kashyap in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Press Council of India has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to submit a report.

Kashyap’s family has said that he was shot down by the staff of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni because he had managed to record the mowing down of protesters by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s cavalcade.

Kashyap worked for Sadhna Prime News. He died during treatment at a local hospital.