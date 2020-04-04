‘Pay salary for COVID-19 fund donation’

A member of a tribal council in Meghalaya has sought part-payment of her salary, pending for two years, to enable her to contribute to the State’s fund for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadhiarani M. Sangma, a Congress member representing the Dengnakpara constituency of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), said it was her duty as an elected representative to donate for mitigating the problem.
“I can only do so if I get my salary which has been pending for 24 months,” she told The Hindu from Tura, the main urban centre of Meghalaya’s western half comprising the Garo Hills.
“The worth of 10 months’ salary out of the 24 moths pending salary may be released immediately so that I can contribute to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund... to fight against the dreaded virus collectively,” Ms. Sangma wrote in her letter to GHADC’s Chief Executive Member Dipul R. Marak on Thursday.
