Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to ₹2,000 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has hike the pay of mid-day meal workers, effective from April 1. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury
PTI Ranchi 17 February 2021 10:07 IST
Updated: 17 February 2021 10:07 IST

The Jharkhand government has decided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants at government schools by ₹500, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the State would get ₹2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.

The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, they added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of ₹39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Under the central scheme, kitchen assistants get ₹1,000 per month for 10 months a year, of which 60% is given by the Centre and 40% by the State, officials said.

The Jharkhand government earlier hiked the pay by ₹500, taking the total to ₹1,500 per head each month. With the current hike, the pay rose to ₹2,000.

