Pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to kin of people who died due to heat stroke in Maharashtra, says Congress leader

April 24, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Thane

Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on April 24 said the State Government must provide ₹25 lakh as compensation to the kin of the 14 people who lost their lives due to heat stroke and other health complications at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on April 16.

The deaths took place as several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, assembled under the scorching morning sun at the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

"The kin of the deceased must be given ₹Rs 25 lakh as compensation. Moreover, the number of deaths is 50 and not 14 as mentioned by the authorities. A judicial probe must be initiated to fix responsibility. A culpable homicide case must be registered against the event contractor," he told reporters.

On April 16, at least 11 people died due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground in Kharghar area of Raigad district.

Forty-four people were admitted to five hospitals in and around Kharghar. Out of them, 20 are still undergoing treatment while the others have been discharged, according to the Raigad district information officer.