Pawar should brace himself for more shocks: Chandrakant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar should brace himself for more political shocks in the coming days, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil said on Friday, dismissing Mr. Pawar's claims of the ruling party using investigative agencies to hound and poach leaders from the NCP and Congress.

Hinting that the NCP and Congress would witness another exodus by important leaders in the coming days, he said there was no question of the BJP deploying ‘terror tactics’ to break the Opposition.

Mr. Patil said there was no reason to doubt any rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena. “Even if the BJP has the capacity to win 200 Assembly seats on its own, we will still jointly contest the elections in alliance with the Sena,” he said. An agreeable seat-sharing arrangement would be worked out with the Sena come what may, he said.

‘Not desperate’

“The Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department authorities prepare themselves well before commencing raids and searches… So, where is the question of the BJP influencing them? Today, the BJP has more than 1.5 crore members, the maximum membership that any political party has in Maharashtra. We are hardly desperate for any leaders or party workers from the Opposition. Members of the Opposition who are demoralised by their leadership are joining us in droves,” Mr. Patil said.

He wondered if the NCP chief had himself not resorted to such tactics (misusing probe agencies) to bring in leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane, both formerly with the Sena, into the NCP-Congress fold.

Mr. Patil also dismissed suggestions of BJP loyalists being ignored in lieu of incoming defectors from the NCP and the Congress. “We are carefully sifting those interested in joining our party and are taking only those leaders who have proved themselves with their work and expertise. With the exception of former Congressman Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, all members of the State Cabinet are BJP old-timers or allies,” he said.

The BJP State chief also quashed speculation of him being perceived as a contender for the chief ministerial post. The party had decided that all decisions pertaining to the elections would be taken only by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said.