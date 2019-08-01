Pawar says NCP leaders moved to BJP due to harassment

Hitting out at the BJP’s ‘mega recruitment’ of senior leaders and legislators from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that those who recently defected were compelled to enter the saffron fold as they could not carry out development works in their constituencies.

“All the three NCP legislators [Shivendraraje Bhosale of Satara, Vaibhav Pichad of Akole and Sandeep Naik from Airoli] who left the party had said they were unable to get work done in their respective Assembly segments. This implies that the ruling BJP either deliberately ignores the problems faced by elected representatives of the Opposition parties or adopts a hostile and un-statesmanlike attitude towards them,” said Mr. Pawar, speaking in Satara district a day after the MLAs, along with senior NCP leaders Madhukar Pichad and Chitra Wagh, joined the BJP in Mumbai.

He said that this ‘harassment’ on the part of the ruling party forced them to enter the BJP. He dismissed the BJP’s vaunted claims on the ‘poaching’ of important Opposition leaders, remarking: “It is not any mega-bharti by any standards…only a handful of MLAs have joined the BJP.”

‘No factionalism’

Mr. Pawar denied Ms. Wagh’s claim that she quit the NCP because of raging factionalism within the party. He maintained that the latter was forced to quit owing to pressure allegedly exerted by the State anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on her husband, Kishor Wagh, who was trapped in a bribery case in 2016.

“She told me that the ACB, which was probing her husband’s case, would be charge-sheeting him soon and that in the face of this pressure, it was becoming impossible to stay on with the party [the NCP],” he said.

The 78-year-old NCP chief had swiftly reached Satara to take stock of his party's strength following Mr. Bhosale’s exit from the party. He said Mr. Bhosale’s defection would not affect the NCP in the least.

“I am not worried about the NCP retaining Satara nor about finding suitable candidates for contesting this Assembly segment…I have already received three applications for the seat and we will be announcing the candidature for this segment soon,” he said.

Mr. Pawar further denied that the cause of Mr. Bhosale’s exit was due to his long-standing rivalry with his cousin and NCP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale.

“He [Shivendraraje Bhosale] had himself assured me that he was with the NCP and would not go to the BJP. He had wished to have a meeting with the Satara MP [Udayanraje]. We had decided to hold this meeting sometime after the end of the monsoon session of Parliament. However, for some reason, Shivendra quit and joined the BJP before that,” said Mr. Pawar.

The district has long been an NCP bastion, with four of the six Assembly segments being held by Mr. Pawar’s party.

Seemingly unperturbed by the spate of defections from his party, the NCP chief managed to retain his sang-froid by drolly remarking, “All those leaders who left the NCP said that Sharad Pawar would always remain in their hearts. I suppose those who claim that ought to get their hearts examined.”

Commenting on his party’s poll preparations, he said the NCP was eager to contest with other friendly parties like the Peasants and Workers’ Party (PWP) and the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha.

Anti-EVM campaign

On electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said that barring the BJP and the Shiv Sena, all other political parties had joined the clamour for discarding electronic machines and holding elections by ballot paper.

“The NCP will join hands with anti-EVM activists and outfits and our party workers would participate in the proposed ‘long march’ protesting the use of EVMs in elections in Mumbai on August 9 on the anniversary of the ‘Quit India’ Movement. We will also be participating in another all-party meet on this issue, which is slated to be held on August 16 or 17,” he said.