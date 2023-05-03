ADVERTISEMENT

Pawar is NCP chief till he thinks over his decision; no deliberations on successor yet: Praful Patel

May 03, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Mumbai

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Patel, who is the NCP's national vice president, also said he himself was not in the running for the top post

PTI

NCP Leader Praful Patel speaks to the media at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on May 3. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on May 3 said Sharad Pawar remains the party chief till he reconsiders his decision to step down from the post, and there would be no discussions to pick his successor till then.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Patel, who is the NCP's national vice president, also said he himself was not in the running for the top post.

The committee, which Mr. Pawar himself set up on May 2 to decide on his successor, did not meet on May 3, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the situation arises, the committee will decide on Mr. Pawar's successor and the decision will be unanimous. He sought time to think over his decision after the party asked him to reconsider it, and till the final decision is arrived at, there is no question of deliberating on his successor," Mr. Patel said.

"There is no vacancy," he said, adding, "whether Mr. Pawar remains president or not, he is the party's identity and soul." The NCP leader was reacting to speculation about Supriya Sule emerging as the choice for national president and Ajit Pawar as the Maharashtra unit chief. Some reports also suggested that Mr. Patel could succeed Mr. Pawar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after meeting party workers and leaders at Y.B Chavan centre in Mumbai on May 3. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The party was trying to persuade Mr. Pawar to reconsider his decision, Mr. Patel said.

"Party workers should have patience and stop resigning from their posts en masse [in protest against Mr. Pawar's decision]," he said.

As he was the convenor of the committee, he would inform when its meeting is scheduled, Mr. Patel told the reporters.

He also denied that state NCP chief Jayant Patil was upset with the party.

Mr. Patil was in Pune to attend a meeting of his sugar cooperative factory, Patel said.

The `Vajramooth' rallies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi — the alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) — were postponed due to the hot summer conditions and it was decided on April 30 when a rally was held in Mumbai, Mr. Patel said.

"It has nothing to do with Mr. Pawar stepping down as NCP chief," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US