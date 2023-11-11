Pawar clan gathers for Diwali in Pune despite political rupture

November 11, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - Pune

The Pawar clan including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Deputy CM and “rebel” NCP leader Ajit Pawar, came together for a Diwali luncheon in Pune on Friday. The family has stated before that they will keep their political differences aside at family events.

The Pawar family met at the residence of Mr. Sharad Pawar’s younger brother – media baron and businessman Prataprao Pawar’s bungalow in Pune’s upmarket Baner area. Both Mr. Prataprao Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar’s daughter) stressed the meeting was a family affair and there was nothing political about it.

Ajit Pawar, who arrived a little after noon, left after a couple of hours, reportedly, for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to sources, Ajit spent a half-hour with his uncle and cousin Supriya Sule before leaving.

The rebel attends

There were doubts about Ajit Pawar attending the customary gathering of the family at Sharad Pawar’s residence in the latter’s bastion of Baramati (in Pune district).

Mr. Ajit Pawar said that he had contracted dengue and that doctors had advised rest. Subsequently there was an impression that the Deputy CM would chose to miss the Diwali gathering too owing to the split he engineered within the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

“There was nothing political about this meet. This is a family matter. We are together for festivals and family members try to make it as and when it is convenient. So, every minute is precious during such meetings,” said Prataprao Pawar, who is also Chairman and Managing Director of Sakal Papers, one of Maharashtra’s biggest vernacular dailies.

Mr. Prataprao further said that while the family traditionally met at Sharad Pawar’s residence ‘Govind Baug’ in Baramati, the Diwali meeting was held at his place since his wife could not travel because of a recent medical operation.

On July 2 this year, the 64-year-old Ajit Pawar, split the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar and joined the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, challenging his uncle for control of the NCP.

Saroj Patil, Mr. Sharad Pawar’s sister said an atmosphere of warmth prevailed.

“Everyone was present including Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. There was much friendly banter,” said Ms. Patil.

Supriya Sule said that the family had always kept politics and personal ties separate and that this was also part of Maharashtra’s political culture.

“Despite being on the opposite sides of the political divide, Pawar saaheb [Sharad Pawar] was great friends with the late [BJP leader] Pramod Mahajan and [Shiv Sena founder] Bal Thackeray,” she observed.

Frequent encounters

Last month, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met at the inauguration of the Anantrao Pawar English Medium School in Daund (part of Baramati), named in memory of Ajit Pawar’s late father, Anantrao Pawar, Mr. Sharad Pawar’s older brother.

While the 82-year-old Mr. Pawar was chief guest, Ajit Pawar conspicuously avoided talking with his uncle. Following the split, uncle and nephew have met on at least three occasions, leading to much confusion among the NCP cadre as well as Pawar senior’s allies – the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress - within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Meanwhile, another member of the Ajit Pawar-led rebel NCP group, Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, met with Mr. Sharad Pawar to discuss issues regarding the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, an educational institute founded by Mr. Pawar.

“This meeting was not sudden but pre-scheduled and it was regarding some problems pertaining to the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. We needed Pawar saaheb’s guidance and had a comprehensive discussion,” said Mr. Walse-Patil, who was once one of Sharad Pawar’s closest aides.

He said Mr. Pawar never brought politics into social institutions. Mr. Walse-Patil said that the NCP patriarch was the president of many such institutes - like the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) and the Y.B. Chavan Pratishthan.

“Sharad Pawar’s word is final when it comes to questions regarding the functioning of these institutes. I have been working in many of these institutes in one capacity or the other and have always sought Mr. Pawar’s guidance and advice in their running,” he said.

