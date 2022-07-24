Patriotism can’t be imposed: Mehbooba Mufti on Tiranga campaign

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 24, 2022 21:41 IST

BJP and the district administration are undertaking several initiatives to encourage locals to unfurl the Tricolour on the occasion of 75th Independence Day

An auto-rickshaw, making an announcement of official action to be taken against those shopkeepers who did not pay ₹20 for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, evoked sharp criticism from former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday.

“All shopkeepers are asked to deposit ₹20 in the offices where their licenses have been issued, by 11 a.m. on Monday. The appeal is made to the shopkeepers of Bijbehara town limits on the directions of the district administration, Anantnag. It’s for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ scheme. In case they fail, there are chances of inviting an official action,” the announcer says in a video, which has gone viral online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fresh official announcement comes within 24 hours of another directive that was issued by Chief Education Officer, Anantnag, Mohammad Sharief on Saturday, wherein schools were asked to collect ₹20 from each student for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Also read:India’s only BIS-certified flag-making unit trumped by polyester flags

The order was later withdrawn but many schools admitted to collecting the money. “We are seeking official advice on what to do with the donations now,” a teacher said, on condition of anonymity.

‘Forceful hoisting unacceptable’

Reacting sharply to the Anantnag administration’s move, Ms. Mufti said, “The manner in which J&K admin is forcing students, shopkeepers and employees to pay for the national flag to hoist it, is as if Kashmir is an enemy territory that needs to be captured. Patriotism comes naturally and can’t be imposed.”

A number of initiatives, including street theatre, have been employed by officials in south Kashmir to encourage locals to unfurl the Tricolour on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. All deputy commissioners across the Kashmir Valley have started multiple initiatives to make the campaign a success ahead of August 15.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P. K. Pole, described the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as “a voluntary movement”. “There is no compulsion and insistence in it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is holding a major Tiranga rally at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Monday. Union Minister Smriti Irani is likely to flag off the rally. At least 300 bikers will participate in the rally, which will then head to the Kargil War Memorial.