Patnaik says infections ‘going down’ in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 14 expressed satisfaction over the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak in the State and said that the number of new novel coronavirus infections was on the decline.

“I am pleased to see that the coronavirus [infection] statistics are levelling in the State and going down,” said Mr. Patnaik at a high level meeting attended by top State government officials and the Director General of Police through video conferencing. “That’s a very good sign,” he added.

The Chief Minister also thanked all those responsible for the containment of the pandemic in the State.

The State has recorded a total of 56 COVID-19 positive cases so far. While 37 patients are undergoing treatment in different special COVID-19 hospitals, 18 patients have recovered while one person died earlier.

The first case was reported in the State on March 15 when a student who returned to Bhubaneswar from Italy had tested positive for COVID-19.

The State had then added 15 new cases on April 3 followed by 18 fresh cases on April 5. There has not been a double-digit jump since then.

While Odisha has already made operational as many as 20 COVID-19 hospitals, another 15 hospitals are expected to be ready soon, according to officials.

Expressing concern over incidents of domestic violence during the lockdown, Mr. Patnaik asked the DGP to keep a strict vigil on such crimes. “You know who the habitual offenders are. Please keep a strict eye on them,” he said, while instructing the police to extend necessary assistance to the victims.

Mr. Patnaik further said that movement of essential and non-essential goods would continue to be allowed during the extended lockdown period. The movement of both essential and non-essential goods was not stopped in the State since the lockdown began last month.

Mr. Patnaik also directed the State police toensure smooth movement of agricultural products in the remaining days of the lockdown.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the State government would issue a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the State.