Patna to go under lockdown again from July 10

The Patna district administration on Wednesday announced that the district will be put under strict lockdown again from July 10 to July 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Patna reported 1,351 active cases and 12 deaths, with 698 active cases.

With the surge in the number the Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi announced that the State capital will be under strict lockdown for a week from July 10.

Under the lockdown, all government offices, public corporations, private and commercial establishments will remain closed. Essential services like ration, dairy, vegetable and meat shops will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All places of worship and religious gatherings too will be closed during the period.

Similarly, the Bhagalpur administration too has decided to put the district under lockdown for five days to prevent the spread of infection.

Earlier, the niece of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was found positive for COVID-19. However, on Wednesday her report came negative and she was advised to go under home quarantine. Mr. Kumar himself tested negative.

Bihar on Wednesday reported 100 deaths, with total positive cases touching 13,274. There were 9,541 recoveries. The State Health Department bulletin said Bihar has a recovery rate of 71.88%.