Patna man held for making threat calls at Sharad Pawar’s bungalow

December 13, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Mumbai

A 45-year-old man from Patna was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s quaint bungalow ‘Silver Oak’ at the upmarket Bhulabhai Desai Road here.

The accused, N. Soni, was arrested by the police team in Patna and was brought to Mumbai. He had been allegedly calling at Mr. Pawar’s bungalow for the last four months and giving “warnings in unparliamentary language”.

Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him. However as he kept calling, the police registered a case against him under sections 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him.