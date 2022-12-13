  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Patna man held for making threat calls at Sharad Pawar’s bungalow

He had been allegedly making the calls for the last four months and giving ‘warnings in unparliamentary language’

December 13, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man from Patna was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s quaint bungalow ‘Silver Oak’ at the upmarket Bhulabhai Desai Road here.

The accused, N. Soni, was arrested by the police team in Patna and was brought to Mumbai. He had been allegedly calling at Mr. Pawar’s bungalow for the last four months and giving “warnings in unparliamentary language”.

Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him. However as he kept calling, the police registered a case against him under sections 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.