Patna High Court upholds Bihar’s caste-based survey in the State

August 01, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Patna High Court on August 1 upheld the Bihar caste-based survey (CBS) in the State.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice K.V. Chandran dismissed the petitions filed against the decision of the State government to conduct the survey. The court allowed the State government to continue with the survey in Bihar.

The Patna High Court on May 4 stayed the caste-based census in its interim order while hearing a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the survey.

The first phase of the survey, which involved house listing exercise, was carried out from January 7 to January 21 and the second phase began on April 15 and was supposed to be concluded on May 15.

On June 2, 2022, the State Cabinet had approved the all-party demand for a caste-based survey, including gathering information on the socio-economic status of households. The Bihar Legislative Assembly too had earlier passed a unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based survey. Later, leaders of all political parties, including the BJP, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-based census in the country.