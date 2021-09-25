Patna High Court seizes judicial powers of Jhanjharpur court judge

PATNA

25 September 2021 12:38 IST

The Jhanjharpur court judge passed a series of unusual orders that hit the headlines.

The Patna High Court has seized the judicial powers of the Additional District Session Judge-1 of Jhanjharpur sub-divisional court in Madhubani district, Avinash Kumar, who recently passed several unusual orders that hit the headlines.

A few days ago, the judge granted bail to a youth, Lalan Kumar Safi, a washerman by profession, on the condition that he must wash and iron the clothes of all women of his village free for six months and submit a compliance certificate from the village mukhia (head) or any other respectable public servant.

Earlier, in August, the judge had granted bail to an accused, Nitish Kumar, who was arrested under the stringent 2016 State prohibition laws, on the condition that he must offer free education to five underprivileged children of his village for three months, which their parents would certify.

Advertising

Advertising

Jhanjharpur ADJ-1 Avinash Kumar’s latest order to grant bail to a youth also hit the headlines. The order said that the accused must provide half litre milk each to five Dalit children of his village.

In July, the judge had recommended special training to Madhubani district police officials — the Superintendent of Police, Jhanjharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer and Bhairavsthan police station in-charge — for their “poor knowledge of law regarding crimes against minor girls”.

While posted earlier in Patna, judge Avinash Kumar had also imposed a fine on the Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police for their failure in the investigation of some cases.

The Patna High Court also put the Additional District Session Judge-VIII of Bhabhua court in Kaimur district under suspension till the pendency of disciplinary proceedings against him.