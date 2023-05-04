Patna High Court stays Bihar’s caste-based census

May 04, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Patna High Court on May 4 stayed the caste-based census in its interim order while hearing a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the caste survey in Bihar. The next hearing is scheduled on July 3.

On Wednesday, the Patna HC completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

During yesterday’s hearing, a division bench of Chief Justice K.V. Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others.

Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and advocate General P.K. Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court.

Dinu Kumar told the court that the State Government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State Government.

Advocate General P.K. Shahi during the hearing on Wednesday said that the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

The Bihar Government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7.

‘Can’t understand why people have problem’

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed annoyance over the opposition to the headcount of castes being conducted by his government in the State.

Mr. Kumar had ordered the survey after repeated requests to the Centre for undertaking a headcount of all castes as part of the census were turned down.

“But I cannot understand, why people have a problem with the survey. The last time a headcount was done was way back in 1931. We certainly have a fresh estimate. After all, the census takes into account respective populations of minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes every ten years,” he had said.

“Unfortunately, and for reasons hard to fathom, even the census seems to be hanging fire,” pointed out the JD(U) leader, referring to the census that was due in 2021, but got delayed on account of the pandemic.

Mr. Kumar also said the caste survey was ordered in the State after taking all political groups into confidence.

“Resolutions in favour of the caste census were passed, twice, unanimously, in both Houses of the State legislature. Representatives of all parties had joined me in making a formal request to the Prime Minister,” he recalled.

(With ANI,PTI inputs)