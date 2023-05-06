Patna High Court accepts Bihar government’s plea for early hearing on caste-based survey

May 06, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Patna High Court has accepted a plea by the Nitish Kumar-led State government for an early hearing on a caste-based census in Bihar.

The High Court on May 4 stayed the caste-based census in its interim order while hearing a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the caste survey in Bihar. The next hearing was scheduled on July 3.

Following the order, the State government filed a petition in the Court on May 5 for an early hearing. The court today accepted the plea and has given May 9 as the date of hearing.

A division Bench of Chief Justice K V Chandran heard the petition filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others on May 4 directing the government to immediately stop the caste-based survey and ensured that the data already collected are preserved and secured. The court also asked not to share the data with anybody till the final orders are passed.

The first phase of the survey, which involved house listing exercise, was carried out from 7 January to 21 January and the second phase began on 15 April and was supposed to be concluded on 15 May.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Nitish Kumar government saying that it is a big failure as the government could not convince its decision in the court. BJP also demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

A day after the Patna High Court issued a stay order on the State’s planned caste-based census, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Friday (May 5) backed the exercise, claiming that most people want the survey to be conducted. He also asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in the Opposition in the State, was “afraid” of the census exercise.

(with inputs from PTI)