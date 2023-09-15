HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

3 persons shot dead in clash between two groups in Patna

The incident happened in Surga village around 10 pm on Thursday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra

September 15, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - Patna

PTI

Three persons were shot dead in a clash between two groups in Fatuha area of Patna district in Bihar, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Surga village around 10 pm on Thursday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

"It started over a trivial matter but turned bloody. Shots were fired from both sides, resulting in the deaths of three persons. One person was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna," he said.

The post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been done, he said, refusing to identify the deceased publicly.

Twelve people were detained in connection with the case, Mishra said.

"The reason for the clash is suspected to be a personal dispute. An investigation is underway," he said.

Related Topics

Patna / Bihar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.