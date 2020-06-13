‘Patients from Delhi coming to Punjab for free treatment’

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

CHANDIGARH

13 June 2020 23:36 IST

Two deaths take fatality toll to 65 in Punjab; 77 fresh cases

The Punjab government on Saturday said several symptomatic people who failed to get any treatment in Delhi were coming to the State to get tested for COVID-19. “About 97% of those coming from Delhi since one month have tested positive and treated by the Punjab government,” said State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

He said it was a matter of concern that a large number of symptomatic people were moving from Delhi to Punjab to get free treatment. “Due to the massive outbreak in Delhi, people are battling for test, besides for beds in government hospitals,” he said.

Punjab recorded 77 fresh cases on Saturday and reported two more deaths, taking the toll to 65, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases in the State has reached 3,063. Eleven cases were reported from S.A.S. Nagar and six from Pathankot district. The patients who died were from Amritsar district.

Taking cognisance of reports of exorbitant cost of treatment in private hospitals, Mr. Sidhu warned of stringent action against such facilities, including cancellation of licences.

Infected policemen

State’s DGP Dinkar Gupta said 17 policemen had tested positive in a random sampling of 7,165 of a cross-section of personnel posted in police stations and front-line jobs, as part of a special testing drive.