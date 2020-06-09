Other States

Patients flouting quarantine risk jail, warns Manipur CM

282 COVID-19 cases reported in State

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has threatened to move “indisciplined” COVID-19 infected persons from quarantine centres to the central jail at Sajiwa, outside the State capital.

Mr. Biren Singh was visibly anguished by the increasing number of infected persons and instances of indisciplined protests by young inmates of some quarantine centres.

Meanwhile the number of COVID-19 cases in the State has increased to 282 with 218 active cases and 52 persons discharged after recovery.

Mr Biren Singh said, “We had already announced we are fighting COVID-19 with limited resources. However, some inmates are very uncooperative. There are video clippings showing some girls and boys dancing without following the WHO guidelines. Some others were shown singing devotional songs violating the guidelines. Yet others had vandalised government and school properties on flimsy pretexts. After taking all these factors into consideration we have decided to keep such persons in the Sajiwa central jail.”

Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) L. Kailun is continuing detention of the persons who drive around defying curfew and lockdown restrictions. Nearly ₹1 lakh is being collected as fines every day. Mr. Kailun said curfew has not been relaxed but the district administration has allowed people to buy essential items.

However, the curbs have hit the three all women’s markets in Imphal with no business allowed. One woman said her family was facing starvation as they are unable to earn anything.

