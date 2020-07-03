Patient ‘beaten to death’ for non-payment of bill

An Aligarh resident was allegedly beaten to death by the staff of a city’s private hospital over non-payment of bill on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Sultan Khan, 44, a resident of Iglas tehsil of Aligarh.
“The police have recovered CCTV footage which shows a scuffle near the said hospital,” Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (City) said. The SHO of Quarsi police station has been asked to register an FIR and ascertain the facts. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to understand the nature of injuries,” he added.
As doctors have found Sultan as a possible case of COVID 19, the police officer said they would wait for the report before the post-mortem was done.
According to Mr. Abhishek, as per the family’s complaint, the deceased along with family members had gone to the hospital for treatment.
“There was an issue over payment which led to the scuffle, resulting in the death of Sultan,” he said.
The family members have alleged that the hospital billed them ₹4,000 without carrying out ultrasound.
Chaman, the nephew of the deceased, said his uncle was brought to the hospital because he was unable to urinate properly for three-four days.
