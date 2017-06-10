Patidars tonsure their heads to protest custodial death of Ketan Patel

More than 100 members of Patidar community on Saturday got their heads tonsured to protest against custodial death of 30-year-old Ketan Patel, who reportedly died of police beating in custody.

Following his death on Tuesday, Mehsana town has been witnessing violent protests by the Patidar community, who have been demanding stern action against policemen, who reportedly thrashed him after he was arrested for a petty theft.

On Saturday, hundreds of Patidar members got their heads shaved in Mehsana civil hospital where Ketan Patel’s body has been kept in post mortem room. After getting their heads shaved, the members put the hair in large sized envelop to be sent to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other ministers as mark of their protest.

“Today, our members got their heads shaved publicly as part of our protest seeking justice for Ketan,” said Varun Patel, member of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which spearheads the quota agitation in the State.

After the protests by the Patidars and a few incidents of violence, the state authorities rushed a group of senior police officials and deployed elaborate security to ensure that law and order situation is maintained in the town, which is spicentre of the quota agitation.

On Friday, second autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors to satisfy the family members and relatives of the deceased, who have accused the police of beating him to death in custody.

The local police, however, have denied the allegation that the deceased was beaten up in custody while a probe by Chief Judicial Magistrate has been ordered to ascertain facts and circumstances of his death.