Patiala clashes | Nine including key conspirator held

Patiala IGP Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, SSP Deepak Parikh and Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni address a press conference after the arrest of Barjinder Singh Parwana, the alleged mastermind of Patiala violence, in Patiala, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Parwana was the main accused who allegedly led a mob and incited violence, say Punjab police

The Punjab police on Sunday arrested nine persons, including the key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana, in connection with the ‘anti-Khalistan’ clash between different groups in Patiala.

Inspector General of Police of the Patiala range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, said they had arrested Mr. Parwana from Mohali in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district. Five others had been arrested since Saturday night.

“Till now, we have arrested nine persons in connection with Patiala violence,” the IG said.

According to the police, Mr. Parwana was the main conspirator from the Sikh radicals’ group, who allegedly led a mob and incited violence in Patiala on Friday in which four persons, including two police personnel, were injured.

Those arrested include Sikh radicals — Shiv Dev, Davinder Singh and Rajinder Singh, and Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) district president Shankar Bhardwaj and Ashwani Kumar Gaggi Pandit.

Earlier the police had arrested Harish Singla of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), besides, Kuldeep Singh and Daljeet Singh in different cases related to the violence. Six FIRs were registered in connection with the Patiala violence.

On Friday, a clash broke out between different groups amid a confrontation surrounding the holding of a foot march in the city against the backdrop of the announcement by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to mark the foundation day of Khalistan on April 29.

AAP’s claim

In a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the State government’s quick action against anti-nationalist and anti-social elements was much appreciated. “Thanks to the quick and effective action of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab police, the mastermind, Barjinder Singh Parwana, who instigated violence and provoked people, has been arrested from Mohali within 48 hours of the incident,” he said.