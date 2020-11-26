Patel’s death a great loss to nation, Congress: Gehlot

Jaipur

26 November 2020 00:54 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday described the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel as a great loss to the entire political community and the nation. “In today’s situation, the Congress party will miss his presence even more deeply,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said no one would be able to fill the void left by him and his contribution to the Congress would always be remembered.

“Apart from political association, he was a close friend and his untimely demise is a personal loss to me,” he tweeted.

The ruling Congress held condolence meetings at the State headquarters as well as the offices of all District Congress Committees on Wednesday.

Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the party flag would fly at half-mast for the next three days.

Mr. Dotasra, who attended a condolence meeting at the party’s Sikar office, said Patel was a “pillar of strength” for the Congress and the void in Indian politics could not be filled by anyone.